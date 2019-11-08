|
|
W. E. "Roe" Ross, Jr.
Horn Lake, MS - W. E. "Roe" Ross, Jr. (72) of Horn Lake, MS passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Baptist Desoto Hospital.
Roe was born on June 23, 1947 in Memphis, TN, to the late William Earl Ross, Sr. and Bessie Steward Ross. He was preceded in death also by his sister, Charlotte Ross McGowan.
Roe attended Northwest Community College and graduated from Mississippi State University. He began his farming career in Desoto County and then moved to coaching at Horn Lake High School and later moved to Olive Branch High School. Roe spent the remainder of his career as Branch President of First Security Bank in Hernando, MS. Roe loved and was committed to his family, faith, and community.
Roe is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dianne Jackson Ross, daughter April and her husband Tony Pumphrey, grandchildren Mason Ross Pumphrey and Molly Caroline Pumphrey, sister Bessie Joyce Payton, and his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm with visitation beginning at 11:00 am at Brantley-Phillips Funeral Home, 2480 Highway 51 South, Hernando, MS 38632. Burial will follow at Blocker Cemetery, 6671 Shady Grove Cove, Olive Branch, MS 38654.
The family requests any memorials may be made to Getwell Church, 7875 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672 or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019