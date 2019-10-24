Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Grove Methodist Church
Fruitland, TN
Walker Reed "Chip" Malone

Walker Reed "Chip" Malone Obituary
Walker Reed "Chip" Malone

Memphis - Walker Reed "Chip" Malone, 65, passed away October 22nd, 2019. He was born on June 3rd, 1954 in Memphis, TN. After serving in the U.S Air Force, at a missile site in South Dakota, he was involved in construction and home remodeling. Chip was preceded in death by his daughter Heather Jo Malone and a great-nephew, Rodney Vota, Jr. Chip is survived by his parents Joseph A. Malone and Neda Nelms Malone, his sister Carolyn Ives(Burr), two nieces Debra Vota(Rodney), Jessica Erickson, and nine great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Saturday October 26th, 2019 at 9-10a.m. The graveside will be at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Methodist Church in Fruitland, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
