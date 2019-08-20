|
Wallace Billings
Memphis - Wallace F. "Pete" Billings, Jr. died on August 16, 2019 at the age of 83. He will be remembered by all as a man who loved to drive a hard bargain, and, ultimately, he left on his own terms.
Pete is survived by his wife Emma Josephine "Jo" Billings, with whom he shared 59 years of wonderful, devoted marriage, by his three intensely adored grandchildren, Mimi, Buck, and Emma Billings, and by his daughter-in-law Anne Billings. Pete was preceded in death by his sons, Russell Bradley Billings and Blake Moore Billings.
Pete graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and began a life-long career in life-insurance sales and wealth management as a Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant. Pete did not limit himself to insurance though; he had an entrepreneurial spirit that led him into a number of successful business ventures. He also volunteered for his neighbors in the Red Acres Neighborhood Association by serving as a board member and president, and he was proud to serve his community as a volunteer election-poll official.
In his limited spare time, Pete derived great joy from his hobbies of collecting corkscrews, coins, old clocks, and, especially, fountain pens. His hobbies fostered a love of estate sales, yard sales, and antique malls, which he tirelessly hunted, and ultimately led to his ownership and active management of booths in several prominent Memphis antique malls. He loved the camaraderie and the challenge of "striking a deal."
A memorial service will be in the chapel of Second Presbyterian Church at 11:00 am, Thursday, 22 August, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 20, 2019