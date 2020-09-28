1/1
Wallace E. Whittington
Wallace E. Whittington

Olive Branch, MS - Wallace Eugene Whittington, age 80, of Olive Branch, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Wallace was born December 7, 1939. He retired from Consolidated Freightways in 2000 after 30 years of service. Wallace was a member of Teamsters Local 667 and former member of the Memphis Bop Club. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, dancer,friend, father and husband. Wallace enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his children; Paul Alan and Lisa Ann Whittington, his sister, June Jackson and his favorite fur buddy, Bob the cat.

Wallace is survived by his wife and best friend of 21 years, Monta Whittington,his step children; Robert (Kat), David (Lisa) and Jim (Debra) Lunamand; his grandchildren; Kayla Gatlin (Bo), and Samantha and William Lunamand, his great grandson, Zane Gatlin, his sisters; Shirley Alsup and Ramelle Baker, his nieces; Paige Rollins (Scott), Pam (Tim) Harris, Stephanie (Jason) Morris, his great nephew, Jake Morris, his aunt, Helen Crain (Carl), his cousins; Peggy, Bud, Cara, and John and a host of extended family members and numerous friends.

A visitation for Wallace will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum Street, Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will occur Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Brantley Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.brantleyfuneral.com for the Whittington family.








Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
