Wallace Edward Wigley
Horn Lake, MS
Wallace Edward Wigley, 70, of Horn Lake MS died Friday, March 22 in his home. He was a loving father, brother, and grandfather and a talented artist. He was born in Wilmington, North Carolina to Wallace and Emilie Wigley. He graduated from Overton High School in Memphis, and later attended The Memphis Academy of Arts. He worked for Sunrise Builders Supply. He married Marguerite Peeler in 1975 and had two sons-Samuel and Ira Wigley and four grandchildren. He leaves behind his sister Elaine Connor of Peachtree City, GA, two daughters in law, two nieces, and many neighbors and friends who will remember him by his kind demeanor, his sense of humor, and his wisdom. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Wigley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 30, 2019