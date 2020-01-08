|
|
Wallace Martin Clarkson
Munford - Wallace Martin Clarkson, Capt., USN, Ret., passed away on January 6, 2020. He was 75 years of age and was a former Dean of Resources for Cedar Valley College. He married Paula Jean Waldon, March 5, 1966, joined the Navy in February of 1969 and served at Naval Medical Facilities in Bethsesda, MD, Portsmouth, VA, Dallas NAS, San Diego, CA, Pensacola, FL, Millington NAS, (2 tours) and retired from Millington in April of 1994. Capt. Clarkson was a graduate from University of Texas, University of Arkansas, TCU and attended a Naval War College. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paula Waldon Clarkson; daughter, Jamie Lee McLean, son, Jeffrey Martin Clarkson; sisters, Mary Guthrie, Cheryl Dehais, Jeannie Clarkson; brothers, Ronald Clarkson, Michael Clarkson and grandchildren, Chris and Brad McLean, and Katie Lee Zuckowich. He was predeceased by his parents, and two brothers, Bob and Ted. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 9th at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020