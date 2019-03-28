Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Walter B. "Buz" Wesson

Walter B. "Buz" Wesson, age 81, passed away on March 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Susie Wesson and sisters, Johnnie Sue Brock and Catherine Perry.

Buz retired from Signal Delivery and graduated from Bartlett High School and William R. Moore School of Technology. He was an U.S. Army Veteran. He loved hunting and gardening. Buz is survived by his wife of 59 years, June Wesson; daughter, Karen Wesson Caulk (Rick) of Lebanon, Ohio; and beloved grandson, Brennan Caulk of Lebanon, Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Friday, March 29 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Friends and family will gather at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. prior to graveside services to be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 30 at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019
