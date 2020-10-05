Walter D. StaporHernando - Walter D. Stapor 87 of Hernando passed-away at his home October 3, 2020.He served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Walter was a graduate of Ohio State University and was employed as a civilian electrical engineer by the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, VA. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Hill Stapor, two sons, Walter Adam, and Peter (Lorrie); two grandchildren, Nathan, and Allison; two sisters, Anne and Stacie and many loving nephews and nieces. Service will be 2 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 with the family receiving friends beginning at 12 pm at Hernando Funeral Home. Interment service will be 11 am Wednesday, October 13, 2020 at West TN State Veterans Cemetery, Memphis.Hernando Funeral Home662 429-5260