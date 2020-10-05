1/
Walter D. Stapor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter D. Stapor

Hernando - Walter D. Stapor 87 of Hernando passed-away at his home October 3, 2020.

He served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Walter was a graduate of Ohio State University and was employed as a civilian electrical engineer by the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, VA. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Hill Stapor, two sons, Walter Adam, and Peter (Lorrie); two grandchildren, Nathan, and Allison; two sisters, Anne and Stacie and many loving nephews and nieces. Service will be 2 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 with the family receiving friends beginning at 12 pm at Hernando Funeral Home. Interment service will be 11 am Wednesday, October 13, 2020 at West TN State Veterans Cemetery, Memphis.

Hernando Funeral Home

662 429-5260

www.HernandoFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved