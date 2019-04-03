|
|
Walter H. Robbins, Jr.
Louisville, KY
Walter H. Robbins, Jr., 84, previously of Memphis, passed away on Saturday, March 30 in Louisville, KY.
He was born and raised in Memphis where he attended Memphis Tech High School and the University of Memphis. In 1956, he accepted a full time position in Louisville, Kentucky with Ford Motor Co where he began a successful 40 year career. In 1967, he completed his bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Doris Ann (Derryberry), originally from Memphis. They raised three daughters and developed several lifelong friendships. He enjoyed participating in a variety of recreational sports leagues, Ford Mustangs, and playing cards and golf with his buddies. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the 1960s and was an active member of his church. Upon retirement, he joined the Ford retirees club and traveling with his wife to various parts of the country.
Walter is survived by his daughters, Catherine (David) Rohe, Carole (Kent) Powell, and Cristen (Paul) Ohlin. Six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, his sister, Betty (Robbins) Sundmaker of New Orleans, two nephews and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 2-4 pm at Crestwood United Methodist Church with funeral service immediately following. Arrangements have been made through Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, KY. Donations can be made to the Kentuckiana or . condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 3, 2019