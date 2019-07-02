|
Walter Hardin
Memphis - Walter Hardin, 87, of Memphis, was born on May 29, 1932 and left to go be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in Calhoun City, Mississippi to John Walter Hardin and Ora Lee Hardin. He is survived by his children, Derek Hardin, Kevin Hardin and Renee DeCuir, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. His family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 2 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Graveside service at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Madonna Learning Center, 7007 Poplar Avenue in Germantown.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 2, 2019