Walter Howard McClanahan
TN.
Funeral services for Walter Howard McClanahan, age 78, will be held at 11am Thursday, May 2, 2019 at New Shiloh United Methodist Church, with Pastor Helen Hamilton, of the Savannah Cumberland Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow in the New Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5pm until 9 pm Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Shelton Funeral Home in Trenton, TN and from 9am until 11am Thursday at the church.
He was born October 19, 1940, to the late Wilber Hugh and Sophia Price McClanahan in the New Shiloh United Methodist Community. He passed away April 27, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, TN.
He was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Presbytery, serving several churches in West Tennessee, including Savannah CP Church.
He was the owner of W. H. Mc-Guns for 45 years and 2 months along with his wife Jo Ann and partner Gunsmith Frank Elliott.
He was a Volunteer Gibson County Special/Reserve Deputy Program Director for 33 plus years, serving in the county and community he loved. He had a passion for serving God and County, working for justice and peace, and community services, for teaching, and standing up for what's right and wrong. He was a great man of principles.
He was a Volunteer Hunter Safety Instructor for many years, certifying both students and instructors.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; 3 children, Thomas Marshall Scarborough (Tommy) of Humboldt, TN, Susan S. Marlar (Ken) of Trenton, TN, and Tee S. Hutton (Blane) of Adamsville, TN; 4 grandchildren, Zachary Smith (Heather), Hayden Smith, Taylor Hutton, and Gracie Hutton; and a brother, Hugh McClanahan (Diana).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 30, 2019