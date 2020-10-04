Walter Irwin ReinhardtWalter Irwin Reinhardt passed away on October 3, 2020 at St Francis Bartlett Hospital after a short illness. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 29, 1939, son of Gustav and Irma Reinhardt; he was married to Susan Switzer on August 14, 1966, recently celebrating 54 years of marriage. They were members of Temple Israel.Moving to Memphis, Walter attended Mesick High School and Memphis State University. He joined WKNO followed by WMCT TV. While at channel 5, not only was he a puppeteer on the kids program; but also a cameraman and film editor.While at channel 5 one of his greatest assignments was at the Lorrain Motel where he met many dignitaries; not knowing he would be where Dr Martin Luther King was shot.His voice could be heard on sports radio with the late George Klein and Jeff Weinberger. He also was editor of TIGER TALES (MSU) magazines along with Fred Eason of the East Memphis Shoppers.In 1998 he helped open COSTCO on Germantown Road.He loved to read sports articles as well as nonfiction books. With Susan he enjoyed traveling, going to the theater, cheering at football games and raising roses. They belonged to the Memphis Rose Society where they won several awards. Also Walter was a member of East Memphis Sertoma Club. Together Walter and Susan won the Service to Mankind Award. Both Walter and Susan volunteered at The West Clinic.Walter is survived by his wife Susan Switzer Reinhardt, a son David Michael Reinhardt (Christi Diane Hughes), a brother Richard Reinhardt, and a grandson Skylar Zachery Reinhardt, who always called him "Goofy".Graveside services and burial will be held at Temple Israel Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the donor's choice of charity organizations.Following the burial, the family will celebrate Walter's life at the home of David and Christi Reinhardt. 39 Church Cove, Byhalia, Mississippi.