Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Memphis Memorial Gardens
3700 N Germantown Pkwy
Bartlett, TN
Walter James Davis

Arlington, TN

Walter James Davis, 81, of Arlington, TN, passed away on February 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Lee and Hattie Mae Davis; his loving wife, Alice Virginia Davis; his 2 sisters, Ruth Griggs and Anne Conlee, his 3 brothers Jimmy Ray Davis, Arthur Davis, and Verdell Davis; and his son-in-law, Robert Williams. Walter is survived his son, J.W. Davis, Sr. (Beatrice); his 2 daughters, Patricia Miller (W.M.) and Tammy L. Williams; his 7 grandchildren; and his 3 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2018, 3:00 pm, at Memphis Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 7, 2019
