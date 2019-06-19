|
Walter P. Ward Jr.
Horn Lake - Walter P. Ward Jr. died peacefully in his home on June 12, 2019 at the age of 91. Wally was born on October 16, 1927. He was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan, served in the Army during the Korean War and retired from the Commercial Appeal in 2002 after 26 of years working as a mail handler. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Ward; his daughters, Sharon Akers and Cindy Garay; his son and primary caregiver, Tom Anderson; his son-in-law, Barry Garay; his 4 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 3p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home - 2285 Highway 51 S. Hernando, MS 38632. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Wally's life. Hernando Funeral Home (662) 429-5260 www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 19, 2019