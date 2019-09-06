|
Walter Ray Stegall
Lakeland - Walter Ray Stegall, 72, of Lakeland, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Trudie Stegall; his 2 brothers, Tim and Jerry Stegall; and his sister Linder Archer. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Janet Stegall; his daughter, Amy Ward; his son, Jason Stegall; his sister Sherry Wilson (Wayne); his 4 grandchildren, Shaye, Marianna, Nathan, and Alana; and his faithful companion Lilly. Walter served in the US Army and was stationed at the DMZ in Korea, from 1968 to 1969. Visitation will be held at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, TN, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will be at Memphis Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN. Online condolence may be left at: RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019