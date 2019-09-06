Services
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
(901) 371-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Stegall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Ray Stegall


1946 - 2019
Walter Ray Stegall Obituary
Walter Ray Stegall

Lakeland - Walter Ray Stegall, 72, of Lakeland, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Trudie Stegall; his 2 brothers, Tim and Jerry Stegall; and his sister Linder Archer. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Janet Stegall; his daughter, Amy Ward; his son, Jason Stegall; his sister Sherry Wilson (Wayne); his 4 grandchildren, Shaye, Marianna, Nathan, and Alana; and his faithful companion Lilly. Walter served in the US Army and was stationed at the DMZ in Korea, from 1968 to 1969. Visitation will be held at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, TN, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will be at Memphis Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN. Online condolence may be left at: RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019
