Wanda Fay Blair Ruby



On October 25, 2020, Wanda Fay Blair Ruby transitioned into the presence of the Lord, joining her husband, Walter, who preceded her by 13 years.



Wanda was born on February 1, 1935 in Mankins, Texas to Odas and Opal Blair. In 1951, she met Walter who was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. Soon after meeting they were married on June 7, 1951. When Walter was sent to Germany, Wanda returned to high school and graduated from Holiday High School in Holiday, Texas in 1954. When Walter finished his military service, they settled in Kamay, Texas and began raising a family. Because of Walter's work in the oil industry, they moved several times around the state of Texas, all the while having six children.



In 1968, they moved to Memphis and with all the children in school, Wanda began working outside the home, eventually retiring from the Internal Revenue Service. Like many left-handed people, Wanda was artistic, whether it was ceramics, painting, sewing, or cooking. Her greatest passion, however, was in genealogy research. Not only did Wanda delight in tracing her own family history, but also researching for others as well as having articles published.



She leaves behind her loving family which includes her children, Sherri Ligon of Hernando, MS, Jerry Ruby (JoAnn) of Olive Branch, MS, Mark Ruby (Missy) of Florence, MS, Pam Hall of Hernando, MS, Wanda Brown (Gary) of Byhalia, MS, and Walter Ruby of Como, MS; her sisters, Laverne Copeland of Odessa, TX and Peggy Potter (Donald) of Iowa Park, TX; thirteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.



Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Walter Ruby, as well as her parents; her sister, Ruby Elliot; and her grandson, MIchael Morgan.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 2 pm in Love Cemetery near Hernando, MS with arrangements entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home - Senatobia Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be forwarded to the Walter and Wanda Ruby Endowed Scholarship Fund, Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation, NWCC Box 7015, Senatobia, Mississippi 38668.



Be still and know that I am God. -Psalms 46:10









