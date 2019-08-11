Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Tackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Faye Tackett


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Faye Tackett Obituary
Wanda Faye Tackett

Germantown - Wanda Faye Tackett, 88, passed away on August 7, 2019, after a long and beautiful life. Wanda was born on October 28, 1930 to Stephen Leslie and Blanch (Adams) Whitlow in Tuckerman, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband, JD Tackett, her son Mike, her parents and her brothers and sisters, Leo, Calvin, Opal, Jeane and Charles. They were known as the "Big Six" by all who loved and were loved by them. She is survived by her children, Steve Tackett, Karen Coleman (Richard), Bill Tackett (Cissi), and Peggy Salajka (John), 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. Wanda was a talented seamstress, avid reader, fantastic cook, and loving mother. Her greatest joy was having her family together and listening to the love and laughter. Visitation with her family will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 12:30~2:00 pm with services following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000 In lieu of flowers please send donations to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.