Germantown - Wanda Faye Tackett, 88, passed away on August 7, 2019, after a long and beautiful life. Wanda was born on October 28, 1930 to Stephen Leslie and Blanch (Adams) Whitlow in Tuckerman, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband, JD Tackett, her son Mike, her parents and her brothers and sisters, Leo, Calvin, Opal, Jeane and Charles. They were known as the "Big Six" by all who loved and were loved by them. She is survived by her children, Steve Tackett, Karen Coleman (Richard), Bill Tackett (Cissi), and Peggy Salajka (John), 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. Wanda was a talented seamstress, avid reader, fantastic cook, and loving mother. Her greatest joy was having her family together and listening to the love and laughter. Visitation with her family will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 12:30~2:00 pm with services following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000 In lieu of flowers please send donations to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 11, 2019