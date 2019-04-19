|
|
Wanda Grey Eskew Semsch
Memphis, TN
Wanda Grey Eskew Semsch, 91, passed away in her home on April 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Floren Grey, an infant brother, Paul W. Grey, and husbands Patrick F. Eskew and Arnold Semsch. She leaves four step-children: Patrick F. Eskew, Jr. of Evergreen, CO, Russell C. Eskew of Austin, TX, Sharon D. Hodge of Memphis, TN and Keith Hanson of Davis, CA.
Wanda, the only surviving child of Paul and Floren Grey, was born September 2, 1927 in Corinth, MS. After completing high school, she attended MSCW in Columbus, MS, earned a B.S degree in Home Economics from Memphis State University and a Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Memphis. Her education led to a 31 year career as a Guidance Counselor for the State of Tennessee.
Wanda's greatest wish was for all people to have a personal and loving relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. In her youth she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Corinth, MS. In 1951 she was baptized by Dr. Robert G. Lee and joined Bellevue Baptist Church.
A service honoring Wanda's memory will be held at 2pm Saturday, April 20th in the chapel at Kirby Pines Retirement Community, 3535 Kirby Road, Memphis, TN. It was Wanda's wish to donate her body to science. Interment will be in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Memphis Humane Society, Mid-America Seminary or Love Worth Finding.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 19, 2019