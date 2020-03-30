Resources
Atoka - Wanda Jean Legenzoff, 79, of Atoka, TN passed away at home March 28th, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Kinney.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald Legenzoff; her son, Michael Legenzoff (Katherine); her daughter, Lana Gray (Wayne); her grandchildren, Jason and Josh Bouck, Patrick, Amber and Ashley Legenzoff, and Elizabeth Hawk; and a great-grandchild, Aliyah Legenzoff and Zoey Bouck.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later day.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
