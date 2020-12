Wanda Jean Stewart Laird



Laird, Wanda Jean Stewart was born August 10, 1960 in Baldwyn, MS and later relocated with family to Memphis, TN. She was called to glory on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother Vera Stewart and sister Barbara Stewart Newberry. She leaves to mourn her father, Fodies McBride (Chicago, IL), sisters Carolyn Smith, Casondra Rogers (Eddie) and Jennifer Stewart; one brother Fredrick Stewart (Kelly) Peoria, IL, as well as other cherished family and dear friends. Visitation is Friday, December 4, 2020 at 4pm-7pm at MJ Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd., Memphis, TN 38114.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store