Warren G. Duke
Memphis - Warren C Duke, age 98, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Kirby Pines in Memphis Tennessee. Warren was born in Waterloo, Alabama to Oscar and Macie Duke. He was the oldest of three sons: Warren, Oscar, and Jerry. He grew up on the family farm in Waterloo and took on many responsibilities there as a young boy. Warren had a beautiful white stallion named Silver that he trained and won numerous prizes at the Lauderdale County Fair each year. He loved the area and returned to Northern Alabama through out his life eventually retiring to Florence, Alabama. After graduating from High School, Warren joined the Navy on April 4, 1940. He served proudly in the Pacific on the USS Franklin. On March 19, 1945 the USS Franklin, which had maneuvered closer to the Japanese homeland than any other U.S. carrier, launched a pre-dawn attack. The carrier came under fire from Japanese planes and sustained massive damage and casualties. Through the sheer valor and tenacity of the surviving crew, the carrier was saved and returned to Pearl Harbor. Warren was honorably discharged from the Navy on April 4, 1946. He returned to Florence Alabama where he met a beautiful young lady named Mildred Brown. They were married for 74 years. Warren was an avid fan of Alabama football and the St Louis Cardinals. He worked for TVA for 36 years and retired in 1983. He and Mildred had a wonderful retirement - traveling the world and enjoying their family and friends. Warren is survived by his daughter Beverly Finkey and husband Rick of Memphis, grandchildren Jesse Hannah Finkey of Memphis and Christy White (Tom) of Bettendorf Iowa and great grandchildren Ford, Alex, and Macie White. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mildred, daughter Barbara Brockman and son in law Bill Brockman. A private burial service will be held at a later date at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Salvation Army or the Butterfly Foundation (http://thebutterflyfoundation.info/donate-now/
Memphis - Warren C Duke, age 98, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Kirby Pines in Memphis Tennessee. Warren was born in Waterloo, Alabama to Oscar and Macie Duke. He was the oldest of three sons: Warren, Oscar, and Jerry. He grew up on the family farm in Waterloo and took on many responsibilities there as a young boy. Warren had a beautiful white stallion named Silver that he trained and won numerous prizes at the Lauderdale County Fair each year. He loved the area and returned to Northern Alabama through out his life eventually retiring to Florence, Alabama. After graduating from High School, Warren joined the Navy on April 4, 1940. He served proudly in the Pacific on the USS Franklin. On March 19, 1945 the USS Franklin, which had maneuvered closer to the Japanese homeland than any other U.S. carrier, launched a pre-dawn attack. The carrier came under fire from Japanese planes and sustained massive damage and casualties. Through the sheer valor and tenacity of the surviving crew, the carrier was saved and returned to Pearl Harbor. Warren was honorably discharged from the Navy on April 4, 1946. He returned to Florence Alabama where he met a beautiful young lady named Mildred Brown. They were married for 74 years. Warren was an avid fan of Alabama football and the St Louis Cardinals. He worked for TVA for 36 years and retired in 1983. He and Mildred had a wonderful retirement - traveling the world and enjoying their family and friends. Warren is survived by his daughter Beverly Finkey and husband Rick of Memphis, grandchildren Jesse Hannah Finkey of Memphis and Christy White (Tom) of Bettendorf Iowa and great grandchildren Ford, Alex, and Macie White. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mildred, daughter Barbara Brockman and son in law Bill Brockman. A private burial service will be held at a later date at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Salvation Army or the Butterfly Foundation (http://thebutterflyfoundation.info/donate-now/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.