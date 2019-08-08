Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Warren Hedge Obituary
Warren Hedge

Memphis - Warren Hedge, 93, of Memphis, TN passed away on July 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice Hedge, their daughter Linda Hedge, and one grandson Matthew Kirkland. He was a wonderful husband and a great father. He leaves to enjoy his memory, two daughters, Patricia Kirkland, and Susan Swackhamer, two brothers, Walter and John Hedge, five grandchildren, Robert, Jennifer, Karen, Jenna, and Timothy, and many great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 11, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior the service. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 8, 2019
