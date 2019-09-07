|
|
Warren Keith Gerke
Nesbit, MS - Warren Keith Gerke, 84, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a grandson. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Maudie Mae Perryman Gerke; two sons, David and Carol Gerke of Longmont CO, Pastor Dam and Alice Gerke of Lake Stevens, WA; two daughters, Donna and Steve Bower of Loveland, CO, and Julie Mae Gerke of Nesbit, MS. He leaves 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Gracewood Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 7, 2019