Pastor Warren Lee Jefferson
Millington - (January 25, 1953 - September 5, 2019)
Pastor Warren Lee Jefferson, 66, of Millington, TN passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Pastor Jefferson's visitation will be Friday, September 13 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. 7788 Church St., Millington, TN 38053.
A Celebraton of life will take place on Saturday, September 14th at 11a.m. with a view from 10 - 10:55 a.m. at Royal Priesthood Ministries 1226 Breedlove St., Memphis, TN 38107.
Interment in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery Millington, TN 38053
