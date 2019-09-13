Services
Jefferson Mortuary
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-8800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jefferson Mortuary
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Royal Priesthood Ministries
1226 Breedlove St
Memphis, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Royal Priesthood Ministries
1226 Breedlove St
Memphis, TN
Pastor Warren Lee Jefferson


1953 - 2019
Pastor Warren Lee Jefferson Obituary
Pastor Warren Lee Jefferson

Millington - (January 25, 1953 - September 5, 2019)

Pastor Warren Lee Jefferson, 66, of Millington, TN passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Pastor Jefferson's visitation will be Friday, September 13 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. 7788 Church St., Millington, TN 38053.

A Celebraton of life will take place on Saturday, September 14th at 11a.m. with a view from 10 - 10:55 a.m. at Royal Priesthood Ministries 1226 Breedlove St., Memphis, TN 38107.

Interment in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery Millington, TN 38053
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 13, 2019
