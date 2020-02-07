Services
Roller-Owens Funeral Home
5509 John F Kennedy Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
(501) 791-7400
Warren Scott Haun Sr.

Warren Scott Haun Sr. Obituary
Warren Scott Haun, Sr

North Little Rock, AR - Warren Scott Haun, Sr, 93, valiantly fulfilled this life surrounded by loving family at his home in North Little Rock, AR, on February 5, 2020.

Warren was born on December 5, 1926, in Little Rock, AR, to Walter Reid Haun and Minnie Pearl Powell Haun. He is predeceased by both Parents, Brother, Walter Bruce Haun, Daughter Melissa Ann Haun, and his first Wife of 41 years, Patsy Jean Koon Haun.

A graduate of Central High School in Memphis, TN, Warren served as an ROTC Cadet. Upon graduation, he was accepted into the V-12 Navy College Training Program and sent to Duke University in Durham, NC, where he graduated with a BSME, BSNS in 1947. His degree ultimately led to a career in the oil/off-shore drilling industry with extended affiliations with Monsanto, O.D.E.C.O. & Murphy Oil, retiring as a Vice President.

He is survived by his Wife of 21 years, Martha Claire Koon Haun, North Little Rock, AR, Son, Warren Scott Haun, Jr, Danville, KY, Daughter, Martha Jane Haun Nugent (Honorable James A.) Keller, TX, Grandson, Captain James Edward Barr (Drew), Burke, VA, Granddaughter, Dr. Julia Scott Nugent Buckelew (Josh) McKinney, TX, Granddaughter Jessica Claire Boggio, New Orleans, LA, Great Grandson, John Evert Barr, and Great Granddaughter, Grace Margaret Barr, Burke, VA, Son, John Robert "Jay" Wedaman, lll (Laura), North Little Rock, AR, Daughter, Carrie Alece Wedaman Skinner (Jason), Memphis, TN, Granddaughters Moriah Claire Wedaman and Helen Renee Wedaman, North Little Rock, AR, Grandson, Ethan Michael Band and Granddaughter Madison Marie Skinner, Memphis, TN and a host of loving relatives and friends.

To see full obituary, visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
