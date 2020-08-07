Waymon Dale Archer



Byhalia, MS - Waymon Dale Archer, 85, of Byhalia, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at King's Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett, Tennessee. He was an only child and born in his parents' home in Fulton County, Kentucky to Rev. H. B. and Hellen Archer. Early in life, his family moved to Obion County, Tennessee near Union City where his father was the first to own land. Once he graduated from Dixie High School, he worked various jobs. Eventually, he started at Hoffman Tool & Die as a machinist making dies for the production of forged golf clubs. When that facility closed, he continued to work as a machinist at Smith & Nephew until he retired. Waymon was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Joyce Archer, of Memphis; daughter, Priscilla Bushart (Richard), of Memphis; sons, Terry Archer, of Memphis, and Barry Archer (Sherri), of Lake Jackson, Texas; granddaughter, Melissa Baumgartner (Chris), of Spring, Texas; grandsons, Jonathan Bushart, of Memphis, Nicholas Bushart, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Sean Archer, of Lake Jackson; and great-grandson, Avery Baumgartner, of Spring, Texas. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East.









