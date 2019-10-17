|
|
Waymon Turner
Germantown - Waymon (Buddy) Turner, 96, of Germantown died October 16. He was born in Ingomar, MS in Union County November 20, 1922 to George W Turner and Annie Belle Moseley Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Paul, Richard, and Mary Kathryn Ketchum. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Geneva Jones Turner, his daughter and son in law, Phyllis and David Gray, and two grandchildren, Julie and Turner, of Alexandria, VA.
Waymon was a veteran of WWII, having served 3 1/3 years in three different branches of the service including the Air Corps, Infantry, and the Signal Corps as well as three semesters at Fordham University, Bronx, NY in the ASTP program working toward an accelerated degree in engineering until the program was eliminated. Waymon was then transferred to a Signal Repair Company and sent to Europe, serving in England, France, Belgium, Holland, and Germany until the end of the war.
After returning to the US in 1945 he married his longtime sweetheart, Geneva Jones, of Ecru, MS. After his discharge from service in 1946 they moved to Memphis where he worked in the wholesale appliance industry before he acquired a partnership in a Wholesale Appliance Parts business, retiring as President in 1994. Retirement allowed him time for his hobbies of golf, flying a private plane, and spending time at his second home on Eden Isle in Heber Springs, AR.
Waymon was a charter member of Balmoral Baptist Church for over 47 years where he served faithfully on various committees.
The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday October 19 from 1:30-2:30 immediately followed by funeral services in the Fireside Chapel and a reception to follow in the Parkside Event Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019