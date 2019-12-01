|
|
Wayne D. Ashford
Wayne D. Ashford, 83, widower of Ruth Mae Simpson Ashford, entered into eternal life November 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by two sons, Wayne Dennis Ashford, Jr., born July 27, 1963 and was killed on October 19, 1980, and Christopher Toby Ashford, Born on April 4, 1966, was killed on April 4, 1987. He is survived by one daughter, Mary Ann Morrison and cousins, Robert Prinz, of Corydon IN. Liam Kenny family, of Birmingham, England; Kathie (Smalley) Wiedemer, Louisville, KY; a niece Julie Wedding, of New Orleans, LA, and an uncle, Edward Eugene Martin, of Louisville, KY, Edwards two sons, of Louisville, KY, godson Carlton Gladney; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral mass will be celebrated on 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, and the interment of his cremated remains will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Ashford served as Eucharist Minister, Alter Server, Usher and Lector in his church. Mr. Ashford was born February 28, 1936 in Louisville, KY to Beatrice Vernetta Martin Ashford and Garland Ashford, and he was baptized in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Louisville, KY.
Ashford graduated from University of Memphis, Magna Cum Laude, and member of the Golden Key National Honor Society, as well as Gamma Beta Society, and Southwest Tennessee, graduating with a Degree of Associate of Applied Sciences, Paralegal Studies, Summa Cum Laude, and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. He was a student most of his life, studying MBA level, Executive Management courses at Fuqua Graduate School of Business, Duke University, and MBA level Executive Management courses at Darden Graduate School of Business, University of Virginia. His studies also included courses at Indiana University, and University of Chicago, IL. He studies two years of Latin while at University of Memphis and struggled with it; however, he learned to love the language and continued studying it daily the rest of his life.
Ashford left Louisville KY in 1952 to join the U.S. Marine Corps; he married his childhood sweetheart, Ruth Mae Simpson on September 18, 1959 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Memphis, and they made their home in Memphis TN, where he went to work for the U.S. Post Office. He retired 39 years later as a Regional Manager, Marketing and Communications, Southern Regional Postal Service. After retirement, and achieving his two college degrees, he went to school to become a jeweler working for two well known jewelers in Memphis. He would not take a salary and worked a jeweler's bench simply to hone his skills. Ashford was called back to the Post Office after retirement and served as a Paralegal in the Headquarters Law Department in Memphis, TN.
In 1970's Mr. Ashford began designing and marketing one ounce, .999 fine silver medallions, and produced a series of historical medallions for the U.S. Postal Service consisting of two medallions, each one commemorating a specific historical event in the U.S. Post Office. These medallions sold in the Post Office and Postiques in the United States. A set of these medallions is on display in the postal library in the Postal Headquarters, Washington DC and on display in the Library of the University of Virginia. He was successful in designing Proof Silver, one ounce .999 Fine Silver medallions for such organizations as the U.S. Navy, Lakehurst, NJ, largest dirigible hangar in the world; Postmasters' national organization; a Bicentennial series of the United States; a medallion for U.S. Virgin Islands, where he had a shop and the medallions and were in extremely high demand; he was proud of all his work in creating and designing, silver medallions. He was commissioned to create, design and market the Official Elvis Presley medallion as authorized by Elvis' wife. Another of his favorite designs was the medallion he created and designed for the 50th (Silver) Anniversary of St. Ann Catholic Church, Bartlett, TN.
Mr. Ashford, and his close friend, Harry Warren of the Mid South Coin Company created and produced a limited edition of 500 numbered porcelain collectible plates featuring the famous Peabody Hotel Lobby Fountain, and 500 limited edition one ounce, serially numbered hallmarked .999 Fine Silver medallions, matching the collectible plates for the Belz family when the Peabody was renovated.
Ashford also created and designed jewelry for Governor Mandale, Maryland; Nelson Rockefeller Vice President of the United States December 19, 1974 through January 20, 1977, and President Kennedy, whom he designed a special necklace that was designed for his wife, Jackie. The prototype was finished and ready to present to the President the week of President Kennedy's death. The prototype was never delivered to President Kennedy's representative. He had a national reputation for his creative designs, and did little or no advertising.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to or Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019