Wayne D. King
Lakeland - Wayne D. King, age 95, passed away at home November 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 56 years, Elizabeth; his son, Ronald King and his grandson, David King Bigham.
Wayne lived an honorable life through Christ's example, loving his family. He was a WWII Army veteran, an administrator at BCBS, retiring from Memphis Shelby CO Health Dept in 1990. But his greatest achievement in life was when all three of his children earned college degrees. He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Whitesell (Keener); his son, Keith King; his granddaughter, Mary Bargin (Patrick), and grandson, Daniel Bigham.
The family is grateful to Amedysis Home Care for their loving support. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens,3700 Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN at a later date.
In leiu of flowers, donations may be sent to Forever Young Senior Veterans, PO Box 1381, Collierville TN 38017.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019