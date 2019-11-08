Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne D. King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne D. King Obituary
Wayne D. King

Lakeland - Wayne D. King, age 95, passed away at home November 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 56 years, Elizabeth; his son, Ronald King and his grandson, David King Bigham.

Wayne lived an honorable life through Christ's example, loving his family. He was a WWII Army veteran, an administrator at BCBS, retiring from Memphis Shelby CO Health Dept in 1990. But his greatest achievement in life was when all three of his children earned college degrees. He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Whitesell (Keener); his son, Keith King; his granddaughter, Mary Bargin (Patrick), and grandson, Daniel Bigham.

The family is grateful to Amedysis Home Care for their loving support. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens,3700 Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN at a later date.

In leiu of flowers, donations may be sent to Forever Young Senior Veterans, PO Box 1381, Collierville TN 38017.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Funeral Care Memphis
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -