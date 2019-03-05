|
|
Wayne Moore Campbell
Cordova, TN
Wayne Moore Campbell, 73, passed away February 22, 2019 after a long illness. He served in the US Army and was a cietnam veteran. He was the owner of NICCS Collection Service for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Debby, two daughters; Kate Aguinaga and Jill Dyles (Brandon) three grandchildren; Lillian, Jack and Alexa.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 7th, from 10:30am-12:00pm at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, 2855 Morning Sun, Cordova, TN 38016 with services at 1:15ppm at West TN Veterans Cemetary, 4000 Forest Hill Irene, Memphis, TN 38125. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
The family request any memorials be sent or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019