Wayne O. Thomas
Wayne O. Thomas, 93, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Methodist Olive Branch. Wayne was a United States Army Veteran who served under General George Patton at the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. He retired from the Automobile Business after 37 years of faithful service. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Violet A. Thomas, and a granddaughter, Michelle Thomas. He is survived by his sons, Larry Thomas (Wanda) and Mark Thomas (Lynne). He also leaves behind two grandsons, Andrew and Grant Thomas, and one great grandson, Hunter Thomas. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:00 am until the service begins at 11:00 am at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019