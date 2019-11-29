|
Welton Waits
Burlison - Mr. Welton Waits, 93, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Covington. Mr. Waits was a devoted member of Elm Grove United Methodist Church where he had served as a Sunday School Teacher, and was also a WWII US Army Veteran. He retired from Ashland Oil Company as a supervisor, but was always a farmer at heart. The husband of Bobbie Lynn Fletcher Waits, he also leaves his daughter, Lydia (Bo) Anderson of Covington; son Danny (Barbara) Waits of Burlison; sister Laverne Smith of Covington; brothers Hugh Lee (Brenda) Waits and Bill Waits, both of Burlison; ten grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Mr. Waits was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Leo Waits; a son Rodney Waits; and a great-grandson, Ryder Waits.
Services officiated by Rev. Lee Ramsey will be 2PM, Sunday, December 1, at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow in Indian Creek Cemetery. The family asks that any memorials be made to Elm Grove United Methodist Church, 1108 Elm Grove Rd., Burlison, TN 38015
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
901 476 9778
http://www.maleyyarbrough.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019