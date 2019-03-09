|
|
Wendell L. Gibson
Germantown, TN
Wendell L. Gibson, 88, passed away March 6, 2019 at Germantown Methodist Hospital. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was born in Topeka, KS. He attended Washburn University in Topeka where he received his BBA in 1953. He was affiliated with the Alpha Delta social fraternity. He was a 2nd Lt. with the United States Air Force as adjutant of the 447th Bombardment Wing at Pincastle Air Force Base in Orlando Fl.
After his marriage to JoAnn (his loving wife of 60 years), they moved to St. Louis where he worked for Prudential Insurance Company. Later he accepted a job in Memphis with E.H. Crump. In 1967, after 15 years with the life insurance company, he was promoted to Assistant Vice President. After years of devoted work and dedication at E.H. Crump, he opened his own insurance company-Administrative Benefits Services, where he had many years of good business, friends and clients. He was a true honest business man.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. E.H. Gibson; his sister, Roberta Denman and his wife, JoAnn Gibson. He leaves behind his daughter, Julie LaCroix; son-in-law, William LaCroix; grandson, Noah LaCroix; 2 nephews, Larry and Dave Denman; cousin, Kent Yokey and many life long friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis. The family will gather one hour prior to the service in the Salmon Room of the church. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Gibson's honor to the , 901-383-5400 or to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 9, 2019