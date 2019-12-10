|
Wendell Verlin Johnson
Wendell V. Johnson passed away in his home after a long battle with SCA, December 8th, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born September 11th, 1949 in Paris, MS to Verlin and Dorothy Louise Johnson. He graduated from Water Valley High School in 1967 and later moved to Memphis, TN where he met his wife and went on to graduate from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. He worked in the Methodist Healthcare system for over 25 years as an ICU nurse and nursing house supervisor. Wendell was a true outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his family.
Wendell is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Duyen Thi, their two daughters, Kristina Porter (Willis) of Memphis, TN, Jennifer Johnson of Olive Branch MS, two sisters Anita Martin Hesler (Melivn) of Water Valley, MS, Reba Bedoya (Ed) of Shalimar, FL, and brother in law My-Kim Nguyen (Oanh) of Collierville, TN. He also leaves behind three grandchildren Damen Pullen, Elle Porter, Owen Porter, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 13th from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Saturday, December 14th at ten o'clock in the morning, also at the funeral home, with internment to immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019