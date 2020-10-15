Wesley Monroe "Sonny" Rawls



Memphis - (July 6, 1934 - October 11, 2020)



Wesley Monroe "Sonny" Rawls passed peacefully at his home in Memphis, TN on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Myrtle, his devoted and caring wife of 47 years, was at his bedside during his final hours. "Sonny" as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was born on July 6, 1934, and was the only son of Ned and Margaret Hamilton Rawls of Bolivar, TN. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and his dear twin sisters, Betty Rawls of New York and Neddy Rawls Brookshaw of Memphis.



Sonny was first introduced to the love of his life, Myrtle, by his mother Margaret. His mother and Myrtle were both well-regarded teachers in the same school district, and eventually Sonny and Myrtle joined in loving matrimony on February 12, 1973. His education included receiving his high school diploma from Palmer Memorial Institute in North Carolina. He then attended Hampton Institute (later named Hampton University), Tennessee State and Memphis State Universities. In response to patriotic duty, Mr. Rawls additionally spent 3 years in the United States Army, served in the Korean War and was also stationed in various other bases across the country. Most of Sonny's professional career was in the insurance industry, starting his first job in 1958 as a licensed agent with Golden Circle Life Insurance Company, a family business. He graduated from being an agent to sales manager, and then became a loan executive in the company's home office of Brownsville, TN. He also worked with Union Protective Life Insurance in Memphis; Life of Georgia Insurance Company; Golden State Life Insurance Co., in Los Angeles, CA; Commonwealth Life Insurance; as well as working with his family owned business, the Dixie Funeral Home in Bolivar, TN.



Wesley "Sonny" Rawls had a gift for understanding people and human nature, and he committed his volunteer time to helping others overcome challenges in their lives. In that light, he established a support group to help others make changes to improve and make better life choices. He was well-informed and was an avid reader of several national daily newspapers. He took pride in understanding local as well as national and international political issues. His intellect and extensive vocabulary were always evident and only surpassed by his 'good looks'. Sonny had a great sense of humor and always entertained those around him. He could be counted on to make everyone in a crowd laugh and make sure they were enjoying their time together.



He was forever a devoted husband to Myrtle, who provided him with round-the-clock love and care throughout his life and illness. Sonny loved family and enjoyed being a part of many Rawls Family Reunions and Thanksgiving dinner celebrations. He was a dedicated Christian and a member and communicant of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Memphis. Sonny received a Last Rites Anointing from Father Patrick Gallagher on the afternoon of October 11, 2020.



Sonny is survived by his dear wife, Myrtle and daughter, Connie Young Johnson of Kennesaw, GA, a brother-in-law and niece, Stephen and Stephanie Brookshaw of Memphis, sisters-in-law, Mary (Elwood) Swiggett, Marjorie (Donald) Hatcher and brothers-in-law, Dennis (Brenda) Johnson of Lebanon, TN and Jimmy (Francine) Johnson of Madison, TN. He leaves to cherish his memory many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a host of cousins and friends who loved him dearly, including the family of Cynthia Rawls Bond (Maltimore) of Brownsville, TN.



A private burial service will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 12:00 Noon.



A memorial service will be announced at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store