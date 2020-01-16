|
Wesley Thomas Duncan, Sr.
Munford - 6/12/1946 - 1/16/2020
Wesley Thomas Duncan, Sr. was born on June 12, 1946 and passed away at Methodist North Hospital on January 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jean, a son, Robert and a grandson, James, all from Munford; a grandson, Jack, currently serving in the US Navy in San Diego; brothers, J.W. and David, of Memphis; sister, Bonnie Slakans, also of Memphis; and a sister, Linda Slakans of Millington. He was predeceased by a son, Wesley, Jr. Service arrangements are private. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, mun fordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020