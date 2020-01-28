|
Wilborn D. Strode
Wilborn D. Strode passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born in Barren County, KY, was son of Hughie Denton & Myrtle Whitlow Strode.
Dr. Strode specialized in OBGYN in Nashville, practicing for well over 40 years, beloved by his patients, nurses & wonderful office staff. He was President of the Nashville & Middle Tennessee OBGYN Society, a member of the American College of OBGYN, the American Medical Association and TN OBGYN. He was an ordained deacon of Nashville First Baptist Church, member since 1958.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Strode is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Williams Strode, brother, William Strode and grandson, John McCoy. Surviving are his daughters, Martha Strode, Sarah (Mark) McCoy and Nancy (Craig) Comish; grandchildren, Rachael McCoy, Rebecca McCoy, Harrison Comish and Jonathan Comish; great grandchildren, Luke and Levi McCoy, his sisters, Mary Benson, Billie Swisher and brother, Fendall Strode.
Services to honor his life will be held on February 1, 2020 at 1 pm on at Nashville First Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 11 am. Graveside service will be at 3 pm, Woodlawn Memorial Park, Thompson Lane, Nashville. Memorial contributions may be made to Nashville First Baptist Church, Belmont University, or Next Door.
A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020