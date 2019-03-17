|
Wilbur Johns
Saulsbury, TN
Wilbur Franklin Johns, 89, of Saulsbury, Tennessee passed away in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Feb 27, 2019. Born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi on Aug 20, 1929, he was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Noah and Leila Walker Johns. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Danehower Johns of Saulsbury, Tennessee; his brother, Harry E. Johns (Alyene) of Hazlehurst, Mississippi and sister, Kay Johns Little (Shelton) of McComb, Mississippi; children Stephen Bryan Johns (Joy) of Lakeland, Tennessee, and Gurye Johns Smith (Steve) of Jonesboro, Arkansas; grandchildren, Christina Johns Cannon (Jared), Jennifer Johns Andermann (Sean), Jacob Oliver Smith, and Jessica Jane Smith; and four great grandchildren, Aiden and Christa Fay Cannon, and Colin and Callie Andermann.
He proudly served as an officer in the Marines during the Korean War in the Amphibious Reconnaissance (1st Reconnaissance Battalion), and was an Ag graduate of Mississippi State University. He farmed in California, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and even had cattle in Texas. In later years, he brokered timberland, and had sawmill operations in Mississippi, Missouri, and Arizona.
His free time was spent hunting, ?shing, and collecting exotic knifes, guns, antique cars, motorcycles, walking canes & historical inventions. He loved to discuss politics, and his political opinions were often proven correct and innovative in time. He also loved to listen to Rush Limbaugh every day possible.
His love of family drove him for most of his life. His in?uence on his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will continue through time.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 am at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on 3121 Poplar Springs Road, Hazlehurst, Mississippi followed by graveside service & lunch at the church's community hall.
Flowers and/or memorial donations to Poplar Springs Cemetery Fund, c/o Kenny Runnels 1140 Runnels RD, Hazelhurst, Mississippi 39083; or the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House, 1148 E Matthews Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 17, 2019