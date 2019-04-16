Services
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Mastin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur Orville Mastin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilbur Orville Mastin Obituary
Wilbur Orville Mastin

South Haven, MS

Wilbur Orville Mastin, 86 passed away April 14, 2019. He was a retired truck driver, U.S. Army veteran and a member of Hinds Chapel United Methodist Church.

Wilbur is survived by his sons, Tim Mastin of North Carolina and Thomas Mastin of Horn Lake, sister, Phyllis Johnson of Ohio and granddaughter, Heather Godin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ellen Fletcher Mastin, son, Todd Mastin, sister, Lois Whitehead and brothers, Cliff Mastin and Charles Mastin. The family will receive friends at a catered reception, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4 pm until 7 pm at Hernando Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 5 pm until 8 pm and service will be 11 am Saturday, April 20, 2019 both at Morris Funeral Home in Cowen, WV. Interment will be immediately following at Mills Mountain Cemetery in Dyer, WV. Memorial contributions may be sent to, The Wilbur & Martha Mastin Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Northwest Community College, 4975 Highway 51 North, Senatobia, MS 38668.

Hernando Funeral Home

662 429-5260

www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now