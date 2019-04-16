|
|
Wilbur Orville Mastin
South Haven, MS
Wilbur Orville Mastin, 86 passed away April 14, 2019. He was a retired truck driver, U.S. Army veteran and a member of Hinds Chapel United Methodist Church.
Wilbur is survived by his sons, Tim Mastin of North Carolina and Thomas Mastin of Horn Lake, sister, Phyllis Johnson of Ohio and granddaughter, Heather Godin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ellen Fletcher Mastin, son, Todd Mastin, sister, Lois Whitehead and brothers, Cliff Mastin and Charles Mastin. The family will receive friends at a catered reception, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4 pm until 7 pm at Hernando Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 5 pm until 8 pm and service will be 11 am Saturday, April 20, 2019 both at Morris Funeral Home in Cowen, WV. Interment will be immediately following at Mills Mountain Cemetery in Dyer, WV. Memorial contributions may be sent to, The Wilbur & Martha Mastin Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Northwest Community College, 4975 Highway 51 North, Senatobia, MS 38668.
Hernando Funeral Home
662 429-5260
www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 16, 2019