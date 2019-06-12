Services
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Glenn's Chapel Church
Lake Cormorant, TN
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenn's Chapel Church
Lake Cormorant, TN
Wilford "Will" Pace Obituary
Wilford "Will" Pace, an active member and certificate holder of the Mid-South Fair and a retired Captain Desoto County Sheriff's Department, passed away June 9, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Mississippi in Oxford.

Mr. Pace was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War. He was also a member of Glenn's Chapel Church in Lake Cormorant, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Wahabi Shrine in Hernando.

Mr. Pace is survived by his daughter, Debra Pace Branan (Homer) of Memphis, two sons, Jerry Randolph Pace (Blair) of Arlington, VA and Wilford Reginald Pace of Lake Cormorant, sister, Annette Bedgood of West Monroe, LA, brother, Wilbur Pace, of Texarkana, grandchildren, Tucker Schunk (Chris), Boyd Branan, Will Pace (Kelly), Frank Pace, Randy Pace (Ashleigh) and Whitney Branan, great grandchildren, Julian Branan, Daisy Schunk, Shelby Schunk, Chandler Pace, Cooper Pace and Harper Pace, and five special family members, Harry, Bella, Olivia, Midnight and Ruby.

Service will be 11 am, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Glenn's Chapel Church in Lake Cormorant, with visitation beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow at New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Hernando Funeral Home, 662 429-5260.

www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 12, 2019
