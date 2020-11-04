Will Henry "Buckett" Turner Jr.
Memphis - Will Henry "Buckett" Turner Jr. received his heavenly wings Saturday morning, October 24, 2020 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 69. He leaves to celebrate his life by his cherishing wife, Arlean Turner, his only beloved son, Donovan Turner, and his adoring daughter Deidra Turner. He was preceded in death by his late sister and brother Annazette Turner and Leon Turner. He leaves his surviving siblings, Bernadette "Bonnie" Turner, Linda Terry, Darnell Turner, Larry (Etta) Turner, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, the Greater White Stone Missionary Baptist Church family, and very dear friends. Will retired from Memphis City Schools where he diligently served over 30 years in his passion of serving children and families. He also served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Greater White Stone Missionary Baptist Church.
Due to COVID-19, the family is continuing to follow the CDC guidelines and a private graveside service and interment will be officiated by the Rev. Roger Brown of Greater White Stone Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee at the New Park Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee on November 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. A visitation will be held Friday November 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at M.J. Edwards, Whitehaven location. In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting cards and prayers.
Services are entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, 507 Ashton Ave., Clarkdale, MS 38614. www.royalfhclarksdale.com