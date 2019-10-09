|
|
Will "Billy" Joe Pearson, III
Clarksdale, MS - Will "Billy" Joe Pearson, III, 71, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Yalobusha County Nursing Center, Water Valley, MS. Visitation is Saturday, October 12, 2019, 2:00-4:00 PM at Meredith Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS. Burial is in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Meredith Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Pearson served our county in the Army Reserve. He loved sports.
Survivors include: brother Bobby Pearson; nephew Walt Pearson (Beth); two grand nephews Robert Pearson and Ben Pearson; and long time friend Gene Arther Farris Hopkins.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019