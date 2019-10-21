|
Will Nathan Wilson, Jr.
Memphis - Will Nathan Wilson, Jr. "Billy", 72, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his home in Memphis, TN.
A native of West Memphis, AR, he graduated from West Memphis High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. Among his many athletic honors and accomplishments, he received All-State football recognition and was one of the district's top hurdlers. Billy was also proud to be an integral member of the 1963 Blue Devil football team that was inducted into the West Memphis Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016. He attended the University of Arkansas on a football scholarship playing under Frank Broyles. After college, he entered the mortgage lending business in Memphis, TN with Boyle Mortgage and continued his 40-year career, most recently with Iberia Bank. Billy had a passion for fishing, golf, and Razorback football. Above all else, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His greatest joy was that of his family and following their victories and accomplishments.
He was preceded in death by his parents Will Nathan Wilson, Sr. and Jean Garrott Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Nelms Wilson of Memphis, TN; daughter Jessie W. Heppenstall and husband Baker Heppenstall of Birmingham, AL; stepdaughter Stephanie Shy and husband Sellers Shy of Memphis, TN; three step-grandchildren: Sellers Shy, Edwin Shy, and Gracie Shy; and most recently born grandson Baker Heppenstall, III. His brother Don G. Wilson of West Memphis, AR and sister Karen J. Parker of Forrest City, AR, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews, also survive him.
The family would like to extend their heart felt appreciation and gratitude to all that cared for him. The devotion and compassion of Billy's lifelong friends throughout his illness is a true testament to who he was. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donation be made to the . Visitation will be held and Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10:00 am with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am. Interment will be held at Bolivar Memorial Cemetery in Bolivar, Tennessee at 3:00 pm. Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westmemphis
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019