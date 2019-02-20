|
Will Sharp
Boliver, TN
Will Sharp, age 60, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019, after a long illness. He was a resident of Madison Haywood Developmental Center for 40 years.
He leaves his cousin, Caroline Sheely; step-mother, Patsy Sharp; uncle, Fred Nehren; and many cousins and friends. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii and Mexico.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home followed by graveside services at 2:30 p.m., Friday, February 22 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Any memorials can be sent to Madison Haywood Developmental Center, Bolivar, TN or Trinity Lutheran Church Alter Guild, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019