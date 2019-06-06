|
|
Willa Dean Harris McKnight
Memphis - Willa Dean Harris McKnight, age 85 of Germantown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with interment to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
A complete obituary is available on our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 6, 2019