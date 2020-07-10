Willa Marie Stinson



Memphis - Willa Marie Stinson passed away on July 5, 2020 in Memphis, TN, at the age of 65.



She is survived by her mother, Marie S. Jordan, her sons, Marcus Grant and Christopher Spears both of Memphis, TN, her sisters Musette S. Castle (William) of Pittsford, NY, Kasi Tiller( Reginald) of Grayson, GA. and her brother, Khary (Salah) Sudan of Paris, TN; her two grandsons, Stephon and Jonathan Spears. She was preceded in death by her father, William Stinson of Paris, TN, her step-father Aurilian Jordan, her grandparents David and Margaret Edmond, Odell Dukes, Charlie and Annie Moore, Aola Stinson and her brothers, David Stinson and Vernon Stinson all of Memphis.



Willa was born in Memphis. She graduated from Melrose High School and LeMoyne-Owen College. Over the years, she worked for various companies in Rochester, NY, Nashville, TN, Las Vegas, NV and Memphis TN. She was active in her community, volunteering for Memphis in May and the Hattieloo Theatre. She was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. She was very creative and produced a series of greeting cards called "Godisms" which she successfully sold in several Memphis bookstores. She enjoyed cooking and loved sharing meals with family and friends. She planted and worked in her garden each year and was excited to watch her vegetables grow. Maybe, she shared some homemade pickles or chow chow with you. She had a great sense of humor and was a fierce protector of her family and home. She was a generous and loving individual who cared deeply for her children and family. She was dearly loved by her family and will live in our hearts forever.



She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Memphis, Rochester, NY, Grayson, GA. and Nashville TN. They all have great stories and wonderful memories of Aunt Willa and will miss her very much.



At Willa's request, no services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at 1532 Brookins St., Memphis, TN 38108.









