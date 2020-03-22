Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Willard Franklin Berford Obituary
Willard Franklin Berford, 80, passed away on March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, German and Pearl Berford; sister, Louise Billings; brother, Raymond Berford; sister-in-law, Carolyn Berford; brothers-in-law, George Krzewinski and Namon Billings; and grandson, Rylee Cole Berford. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Berford; sons, Caset (Ginger) Berford of Millington, TN and Rodney Berford of Millington, TN; sister, Nell Krzewinski of Millington, TN; brothers, Richard (Doris) Berford of Millington, TN and Roy (Brenda) Berford of Millington, TN; granddaughter, Kelby (Taylor) Billings; great-grandchildren, Kyler and Jasey Billings. The family will receive friends Monday, March 23, 2020, from 12 pm until the service at 2:00 pm at the Munford Chapel. Interment to follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery.

Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel, (901) 837-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
