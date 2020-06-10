Willella Yvonne Lomax Bradford



Willella Yvonne "Bonnie" Lomax Bradford, wife/mother/grandmother, was born in Memphis, TN, on September 17, 1949.



She is the daughter of the late Ella Mae Lomax Woods. She is survived by her husband Dallas Lun Bradford Jr., her sons Jeffrey Bradford and Dallas Bradford III, grandchild Kadynce Bradford, and the Lomax/Bradford families. Yvonne would graduate from Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, TN. She would also go on to get her Associates Degree from Mid-South Technical College. She was inspired by typing and went on to apply that knowledge to computers. She was a working mother who balanced work and supporting her family. Yvonne worked for Federal Express before she retired. There she touched many lives as she had personal connections with her colleagues. Yvonne loved working with every one of them. There she found her true work calling. Yvonne was devoted to the church and was very active in the Catholic faith. As a member of St. Augustine Church, she was a part of several clubs and wanted to do more with her faith.



Yvonne; 70 years of age, on Saturday, June 8, 2020, at 3 am, passed away after a long battle with her health. She has left this earthly plane, to return unto him. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 am on June 17 at St. Augustine Catholic Church located at 1169 Kerr Ave, Memphis, TN 38106.



Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.



901-452-7331









