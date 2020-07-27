Willette Rankin



Manassas, VA - Willette Rankin, age 79 of Manassas, VA died at her home on July 17, 2020. She was born in Somerville, Tennessee to the late Brown Homer and Eula Bea Young in 1941. She lived most of her life in Memphis,TN.



She was a machinist by trade at Smith and Nephew Richards and in her spare time, she loved to garden, listen to music, and enjoyed nature. Willette gave her life to Christ at a very young age and she had an infinite love for her family.



Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Isaac Hayes and granddaughter, Idelle Hamilton. Willette leaves to cherish her loving memory, her three daughters, Bonita Young, Valarie Bowden, and Ida Rankin. Her cherished six grandchildren, Annamae Galloway, Precious Galloway, Latoya Galloway, Ronald Craft, and Willette Miller, also survive her. Along with her adored great grandchildren, Gregory Galloway, Dante Galloway, Christopher Joseph Galloway, Aniyah Ransom, Jeremiah Morcom, Andre Richardson II, and Kenneth Marthell III, Dante Galloway Jr. and Donnie Barnes Jr.



A Memorial Service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Willette will be laid to rest in Asbury Cemetery, Somerville, Tennessee.









